President Of Panama Tweets Pictures Of Suspected Military Equipment Discovered On North Korean Ship

After Panama stopped a North Korean ship en route from Cuba, the captain of the ship tried to kill himself, according to reports from the AFP this morning.



What could be so serious about this voyage that it could prompt a suicide? Speaking on Radio Panama, the President of Panama dropped a hint.

“The world needs to sit up and take note: you cannot go around shipping undeclared weapons of war through the Panama Canal,” Ricardo Martinelli told Radio Panama listeners.

Martinelli has also been tweeting pictures of the ships cargo:

Panamá capturo barco de bandera Norcoreana proveniente de cuba con cargamento bélico no declarado pic.twitter.com/MdWGfbXvVJ — Ricardo Martinelli (@rmartinelli) July 16, 2013

In his tweets, Martinelli calls the cargo “undeclared military cargo” and says it was hidden in sugar containers.

