Pan Gongsheng Just Completed The World's Biggest IPO And Helped AgBank Get Even More

Photo: Chinadaily.com

Congratulations to Pan Gongsheng!This week, China’s hottest banker has been reveling in the limelight of a $22.1 billion initial offering that topped the charts as the world’s largest IPO Monday.



And now there’s even better news. It went so well that the deal’s strong performance encouraged AgBank to sell extra shares in Shanghai on Friday.

The greenshoe was exercised, and there was strong demand in the secondary market, which led the bank to sell its extra shares in Shanghai.

This guy is an all-star. Remember his name. Here’s a brief intro:

Born and raised in China

Attended Cambridge University’s Judge Business School after a Ph.D in Beijing.

Got his start: He started working early at ICBC and only left his role at the firm to join AgBank in April of 2008.

Guided ICBC’s $21.9 Billion public offering in 2006, then the world’s largest IPO to date.

Future CEO material? Possibly. Sources say he is likely stay within AgBank’s ranks for the time being and will continue climbing the corporate ladder as time goes on.

His M.O.: He’s a Communist Party inside man who also speaks Wall Street’s jargon and interacts easily with international professionals in the finance field. Gongsheng (among other top private sector finance execs) is considered a typical haigui — one of the many technocrats who study, work, and live abroad for a few years before heading home to become head honchos of mainland enterprises.

Congrats again, Pan!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.