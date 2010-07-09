Meet Pan Gongsheng, China's Hottest Banker

Photo: Chinadaily.com

Meet AgBank’s Pan Gongsheng.Right now the 46-year old is captaining the world’s largest IPO to date — $22.1 Billion of equity funding for the Agricultural Bank of China.



He’s young, he’s a Communist (he’s a member of the party), and he’s becoming a financial rock star.

The Executive Vice President of AgBank has been all over the news recently because AgBank chose him to take the bank public.

That means Pan will have two record-breaking IPOs under his belt. (He was also the point man for ICBC’s successful IPO – the largest at the time.)

And perhaps more importantly, after AgBank’s deal, all of China’s largest banking institutions (China Construction Bank, Bank of China, and ICBC – the largest by market cap) will have come out from under the wings of state funding to become publicly traded franchises, largely thanks to Gongsheng.

So here’s the quick and dirty on this guy, who we’re sure to keep hearing a lot about:

Born and raised in China

Attended Cambridge University’s Judge Business School after a Ph.D in Beijing.

Got his start: He started working early at ICBC and only left his role at the firm to join AgBank in April of 2008.

Guided ICBC’s $21.9 Billion public offering in 2006, then the world’s largest IPO to date.

Future CEO material? Possibly. Sources say he is likely stay within AgBank’s ranks for the time being and will continue climbing the corporate ladder as time goes on.

His M.O.: He’s a Communist Party inside man who also speaks Wall Street’s jargon and interacts easily with international professionals in the finance field. Gongsheng (among other top private sector finance execs) is considered a typical haigui — one of the many technocrats who study, work, and live abroad for a few years before heading home to become head honchos of mainland enterprises.

If AgBank’s deal exercises its greenshoe, Pan will have overseen over $44 Billion total in equity offerings during his career. This guy’s not even 50 yet. He’s going to be huge.

