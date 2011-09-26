ONE-MINUTE RECAP: "Pan Am" Shows You How Awesome Flying Used To Be

Megan Angelo
pan am

After spending a weekend flying, we were well-soured on airports by the time ABC’s “Pan Am” aired last night.

Yet the show is so frothy and bright that, even travel-wearied, we couldn’t resist it. And we’re apparently not alone.

When was the last time your departures gate resembled a cocktail party?

Seriously: look at this plane.

And another beautiful stewardess discovers her boyfriend is married.

By the way, the pilots aren't bad looking, either.

Can't say we saw the Bay of Pigs flashback coming.

But there's a proposal -- complete with the offering of pilot wings -- during it. That's more like it.

Oh, starstruck little girl. We're sorry to break it to you that by the time you grow up, flight attendants will be wearing polyester unisex vests.

Now check out last week's winners and losers.

Who's up and who's down in the world of media >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features thewire-us tv