One Pamplona Bull Runner Is Wanted By Spanish Police For Taking A Selfie

RAFA RIVAS/AFP/Getty Images A participant runs in front of Jandilla’s bulls as he takes a selfie during the fifth bull-run of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, on July 11, 2014.

Spanish police are searching for a man who took a selfie as he ran in front of several bulls in Pamplona during the annual running of the bulls.

Toward the end of the fifth bull run on Friday, the young man snapped a picture of himself in front of a few charging bulls, reports the Irish Times. Several Spanish media outlets captured the photo of the man, who now faces a €3,000 fine for taking the selfie.

In an attempt to reduce the dangerous behaviour of its participants, local authorities have banned the use of unauthorised recording devices — including smartphones.

Photos of the man have spread across social media platforms along with the hashtag #eltontolmovil — literally, “the idiot with the mobile phone.” José Luis Vadillo, writing for the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, called the man’s actions “

one of the best examples of human stupidity I’ve ever seen,” claiming that the man’s “lack of respect” put other runners at risk.

Every year hundreds of participants race through the small, northern Spanish town’s streets, followed closely by bulls. The festival is infamous for the reckless behaviour of its participants — two men were gored by bulls there last Wednesday.

