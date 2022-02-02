Inside the tumultuous relationship of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, who married just 4 days after meeting

November 3, 1997: Seth Warshavsky, founder of Internet Entertainment Group, announces he plans to stream the tape on the internet, leading Lee and Anderson to settle with him.

According to a lengthy Rolling Stone history of the tape , Warshavsky, an early pioneer of internet commerce, got access to the tape and decided to broadcast it.

Lee and Anderson took him to court as well, but they were tired of the endless legal battles and decided to settle — they thought they could give Warshavsky permission to broadcast the tape once and then never again … which didn’t happen.

“I remember negotiating and thinking, ‘There is no way they’ll ever sign this,'” Warshavsky’s lawyer said. But they did, on November 25, 1997.

“Our lawyers and managers advised us that the best way to minimize the damages was to sign a contract saying that, since the company had us by the balls, we would reluctantly allow a one-time Webcast so long as they didn’t sell, copy, trade or rebroadcast it,” Lee wrote in “The Dirt.”

“We thought we had won: hardly anyone would see the video on the Internet, and we could recover the tape and start over,” he continued.

But within a few months, the tape was all over the internet and Warshavsky made a deal to sell the tape in video stores.

“I’m just horrified,” Anderson said, Entertainment Weekly reported. “I don’t know why I bother to put on clothes when I go out anymore.”