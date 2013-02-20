HOUSE OF THE DAY: Pamela Anderson Is Selling Her Malibu Home For $7.75 Million

Photo: Trulia

Pamela Anderson has been plagued by rumours of money troubles lately.In December of last year, it was reported by TMZ that the Baywatch actress owed $371,514.65 in unpaid taxes to the IRS, and was over-spending on her home construction project to boot.



So it appears that to get back on financial track, the sex symbol is selling her Malibu Colony home. It was just listed for $7.75 million, according to real estate blog Trulia.

Anderson originally purchased the home back in 2000 for $1.8 million — that means if the price holds, the actress could be making a profit of $6 million to help with her financial woes.

The home was designed by architect Philip Vertoch in 1959, and decorated by Josh Chryssanthou and Pamela Anderson herself. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a pool.

