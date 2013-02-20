HOUSE OF THE DAY: Pamela Anderson Is Selling Her Malibu Home For $7.75 Million

Megan Willett
pam anderson selling malibu home

Photo: Trulia

Pamela Anderson has been plagued by rumours of money troubles lately.In December of last year, it was reported by TMZ that the Baywatch actress owed $371,514.65 in unpaid taxes to the IRS, and was over-spending on her home construction project to boot.

So it appears that to get back on financial track, the sex symbol is selling her Malibu Colony home. It was just listed for $7.75 million, according to real estate blog Trulia.

Anderson originally purchased the home back in 2000 for $1.8 million — that means if the price holds, the actress could be making a profit of $6 million to help with her financial woes.

The home was designed by architect Philip Vertoch in 1959, and decorated by Josh Chryssanthou and Pamela Anderson herself. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a pool.

Welcome to the Baywatch babe's Malibu Colony Road teak-sided home.

Source: Trulia

It has a total of five bedrooms.

Source: Trulia

Here's the gorgeous master bedroom with wood floors, tons of space, and a large vanity.

Source: Trulia

The wood-paneled roof and glass railings allow for unparalleled views of the surrounding landscape.

Source: Trulia

Here's a look at the teak sauna installed in the home.

Source: Trulia

The house has a working fireplace as well.

Source: Trulia

That pales in comparison with this nearby mansion.

