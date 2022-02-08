25 of the most daring outfits Pamela Anderson has ever worn

Pamela Anderson channeled her “Barb Wire” character in a daring, corseted look at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival. Pamela Anderson at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival. Eric Robert/Sygma/Getty Images To promote the film, Anderson wore a lace-up corset with leather pants and matching boots.

That same year, Anderson looked flawless in a metallic gown at a Grammy Awards after-party. Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at a 1995 Grammy Awards after-party. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Anderson paired her floor-length, lamé dress with a simple clutch. Tommy Lee was at the actress’ side in a casual white tank top and black pants.

Anderson sparkled again in a silver minidress at the 1996 American Music Awards. Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the 1996 American Music Awards. Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images She paired her silver baby-doll dress with matching silver-and-black heels. Lee stood out next to Anderson in a purple velvet shirt and black leather pants.

The actress arrived at the 1997 American Music Awards in an oversized hat and sheer red-and-black dress. Pamela Anderson at the 1997 American Music Awards. S. Granitz/WireImage Anderson styled her hair in pigtails for the red-carpet event and completed her look with simple black heels. Lee coordinated with Anderson in an all-black outfit with red sunglasses.

Anderson wore a white crop top and miniskirt to attend a Rolling Stones concert with Lee in 1998. Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at a 1998 Rolling Stones concert. Ke.Mazur/WireImage Anderson added a pop of color to her white outfit with pink boots.

She wore one of her most iconic looks to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Images Anderson and Lee walked the red carpet together in mismatched looks. While Lee wore a Burberry trench coat with Converse, Anderson turned heads in a white corset, sequined pants, and an oversized, furry pink hat.

Anderson wore a bold halter top that had square cutouts all over at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. Pamela Anderson at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. Jim Spellman/WireImage Anderson wore the daring top with a pair of black pants that had V-shaped cutouts on the sides.

She arrived at the 2001 PETA Humanitarian of the Year Awards in a pink halter dress. Pamela Anderson at the 2001 PETA Humanitarian of the Year Awards. Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images Anderson’s dress had matching cutouts on both sides. She paired it with pink heels.

Anderson was photographed at the 2002 American Music Awards in a sparkly silver set and bold makeup. Pamela Anderson at the 2002 American Music Awards. Kevin Mazur/WireImage Her top was designed with a plunging neckline, and the low-rise skirt had slits going up the sides.

She wore a blue dress with a plunging neckline at the 2002 Country Music Awards. Pamela Anderson at the 2002 Country Music Awards. Steve Granitz/WireImage Anderson accessorized the floral dress with silver heels and a matching bag.

Anderson turned heads in a sheer pink dress at the 2002 MTV European Music Awards. Pamela Anderson at the 2002 MTV European Music Awards. Jon Furniss/WireImage She paired the lace dress with black knee-high boots.

During the same event, Anderson was also photographed in a top that was open in the middle. Pamela Anderson at the 2002 MTV European Music Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc She wore the top with jeans that had rips going down the middle of her legs.

Anderson attended the 2003 American Music Awards in a black dress that was completely open on the sides. Pamela Anderson at the 2003 American Music Awards. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage The sides of Anderson’s dress were held together by small strips of fabric.

Anderson wore a sheer black dress to present at the 2003 CMT Awards. Pamela Anderson at the 2003 CMT Awards. Kevin Mazur/WireImage The “Baywatch” actress paired her dress with black underwear and matching heels.

Anderson stepped onstage at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in a black crop top and a leather miniskirt. Pamela Anderson at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Kane/WireImage She accessorized her two-piece set with a black choker necklace and patent leather heels.

In 2005, Anderson attended a Las Vegas event in a brown dress with a completely open back. Pamela Anderson at 2005 the launch party in Las Vegas. Dave Benett/Getty Images Anderson’s dress was also designed with a slit that went up the back of her leg.

Anderson opted for another dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit for a White House Correspondents dinner in 2008. Pamela Anderson at the 2008 White House Correspondents. Aude GUERRUCCI/AFP/Getty Images The thigh-high slit on Anderson’s dress was adorned with embroidered flowers. She paired the look with simple black heels and a black-and-white clutch.

Anderson wore another daring white dress to the 2015 Last Chance for Animals Benefit gala. Pamela Anderson at the 2015 Last Chance for Animals Benefit gala. David Livingston/Getty Images Anderson’s dress had cutouts on the sides and a thigh-high slit. She wore the look with silver accessories, including heels and a clutch.

Anderson traded in the silver accessories for a daring gold look at the 2016 premiere of “The Gunman” in Los Angeles. Pamela Anderson at the 2016 LA premiere of ‘The Gunman.’ Barry King/FilmMagic Anderson’s gold Again dress had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She wore it with gold heels and a black-and-white striped bag. The actress also sported a bob haircut on the red carpet.

That same year, Anderson attended the Global Gift Gala in a sparkly black dress with sheer details. Pamela Anderson at the 2016 Global Gift Gala. Karwai Tang/WireImage The sleeves on Anderson’s dress were made of sheer lace. She completed her look with simple pointed-toe pumps.

Anderson looked chic in a black dress with a cutout across her chest at a 2017 fashion event in Monaco. Pamela Anderson at a 2017 fashion event in Monaco. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Anderson’s black dress was designed with a statement silver shoulder detail. She kept the rest of her look simple with no jewelry and a classic updo.

The dress Anderson wore to the 2017 opening of the Playa Padre Beach Club had matching cutouts on the sides. Pamela Anderson at the 2017 opening of the Playa Padre Beach Club. fotopress/Getty Images Anderson’s pastel dress was also covered in intricate beading. She completed the look with simple pink pumps.

Anderson wore another elegant black dress to the 2017 Fashion Awards. Pamela Anderson at the 2017 Fashion Awards. Yunus Dalgic/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The 16 Arlington dress was designed with an asymmetrical neckline and thigh-high slit.

Anderson rocked the sheer trend again at a fashion show in 2017. Pamela Anderson at the 2017 Coco de Mer Valentine’s fashion show. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images The actress wore a completely see-through dress with high-waisted underwear. She finished off her look with simple black pumps and a black fascinator.