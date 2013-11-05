Pamela Anderson Completed The NYC Marathon Without Even Training [PHOTOS]

She may have not finished among the winners, but Pamela Anderson, 46, successfully completed Sunday’s ING New York City Marathon.

Anderson, who was a first time marathon runner, finished in 5 hours and 41 minutes and raised $288,492 on Crowdrise for Sean Penn’s J/P Haitian Relief Organisation.

The in-shape former “Baywatch” babe previously said she didn’t even train for Sunday’s big race.

“I really haven’t attacked the running thing,” she admitted to NY Daily News six weeks before the marathon.

“I’ve never been a runner. I’ve never even run across the street hardly before.”

Anderson did admit that “I’m just moving my body as much as I can,” adding “My legs feel strong, I feel like a lean machine.”

She also eats healthy. “My refrigerator is full of kale and greens,” the actress says. “I can’t imagine something greasy, or eating meat.”

Here’s Anderson, with her new pixie cut, starting off strong:

Things got a little more intense as the race went on:

And emotion let loose at the finish line:

But it was all worth it!

So proud of my brother Gerry. Thank G. For running next to me today- love you lots pic.twitter.com/RtwNZfCMli

— Pamela Anderson (@PamelaDAnderson) November 3, 2013

“OUCH” Anderson later tweeted from her bed:

At least it was better than Matt Lauer’s attempt at imitating Anderson’s run:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.