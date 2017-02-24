Pamela Anderson wants to advocate for men who are falsely accused of rape

Pamela Anderson plans to help men who are falsely accused of rape find justice.

The former “Baywatch” actress announced her new cause on the Russian television show “The Underground.” She said the move came out of her support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the wake of rape allegations against him in Sweden.

“Sweden has these very progressive laws against sexual crimes,” Anderson said. “It’s almost too progressive, it’s almost paralyzing. I’m going to actually start campaigning for men who have been victims of being accused of rape when they haven’t actually done anything.”

Anderson has been very vocal about being the victim of sexual abuse as a child and multiple rapes. But she doesn’t feel that seeking justice for men who are falsely accused of rape undermines her previous work in supporting abused women and children’s charities.

“We all of course gravitate toward vulnerable people and we consider that to be women and children first and foremost, which is important of course,” she said, “but there’s also a lot of men who are in a vulnerable situation and politically bullied.”

Watch Anderson announce her new campaign on “The Underground” below:

