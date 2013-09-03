A Sideline Reporter Got A Serious Concussion After Being Hit In The Head With A Football

NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver was hit in the head with a stray footballat a Colts-Giants preseason game.

Oliver remained on the sideline for the game, and appeared to be ok, but according to the New York Daily News, she suffered a serious concussion.

After interviewing referee Ed Hochuli, Oliver was struck in the face but didn’t even quite remember what happened after that until she asked people around her what had happened.

Oliver told Bob Raissman that adrenaline got her through the game but on her way back to the hotel, a slight headache turned into an unbearable pain. When she woke up on Monday, she knew something was wrong:

“The sensitivity to light started and some nausea too, my whole body was sore,” she told Raissman. She then went to the doctor and was diagnosed with a concussion, and spent the next five days in a dark room.

Oliver described those five days to the NYDN:

“I slept for hours on end. The minute you wake up you’re reminded. Your head is pounding. I really could not take light — the light from the TV, the accent lighting. The sun was completely my enemy. My blinds were drawn. It was miserable.”

Oliver will return to the sidelines September 8, when the Packers take on the 49ers.

Here’s the hit:

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.