Sideline Reporter Pam Oliver Almost Gets Run Over By A Marching Band

Fox Sports’ sideline reporter can’t seem to catch a break, this season.

A month ago, Oliver suffered a concussion after getting hit in the head by a football during an NFL preseason game.

Sunday, Oliver was giving updates on the matchup between the Packers and the Bengals in Cincinnati, when the Ohio State marching band nearly knocked her over (via Yahoo! Sports):

