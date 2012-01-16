Pam Anderson Puts Her Range Rover On eBay To Benefit Haiti Relief

Photo: Screenshot

The rebuilding efforts for the devastating Haitian earthquake have been ongoing for two years. The island nation is still in tatters and volunteers are on site helping with the process.According to her Twitter, former Baywatch star and Playboy Playmate Pamela Anderson is pitching in by selling her personal Range Rover and donating all proceeds to Haitian relief.



The eBay sale is currently live. Her white Range Rover, which is surprisingly stock and in a tasteful colour combination, has an asking price of just $30,000.

Her supercharged model has just over 75,000 miles and was also featured on the cover of DUB Magazine.

Unfortunately, the eBay site explicitly states that the DUB Magazine isn’t included and, even worse, there will be no chance for the buyer to meet Ms. Anderson.

Still, we commend Ms. Anderson for putting up her Range Rover for a good cause.

