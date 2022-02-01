Sebastian Stan says he ‘did a lot of fasting and running on an empty stomach’ to transform into Tommy Lee for ‘Pam & Tommy’

On the left: Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee on ‘Pam & Tommy.’ On the right: Stan at a red carpet photo call for ‘Pam & Tommy’ in January 2022. Erin Simkin/Hulu; Frank Micelotta/Hulu

Sebastian Stan spoke to Esquire about his transformation into Tommy Lee for Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy.”

Stan said that he “did a lot of fasting and running on an empty stomach” to slim down for the role.

The actor also said that he cut carbs and instead ate salads, avocados and almond butter.

Sebastian Stan says he completely changed his diet and fitness regimen in order to slim down for his portrayal of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee on the new Hulu series “Pam & Tommy.”

“I basically did a lot of fasting and running on an empty stomach, which was really hard,” Stan said in a new interview with Esquire as part of their video series called “Explain This.”

He continued: “I started sort of in January [2021]. I was working on another movie in Canada and I would try to get 20,000 steps a day and I would try to fast 16 to 18 hours. And then basically, I kind of went, pretty much a vegan diet, except without the carbohydrates. So I was kind of just eating salads and avocado and almond butter, basically. It was tough.”

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee on episode one of ‘Pam & Tommy.’ Erica Parise/Hulu

“Pam & Tommy,” an eight-episode limited series that premieres on Wednesday, stars Stan as Lee and “Downton Abbey” actress Lily James as Pamela Anderson.

The show is set in the ’90s and details the couple’s whirlwind romance and the aftermath of their leaked sex tape.

In addition to changing his lifestyle habits to achieve a physique similar to that of Lee at the time, Stan told Esquire that he practiced playing the drums “at least three times a week.”

To nail Lee’s signature drumstick twirl, the Marvel star watched videos of Lee performing the trick.

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson on ‘Pam & Tommy.’ Courtesy of Hulu

Stan’s physical transformation also involved fake tattoos, which were reapplied approximately every three days as they faded.

The show’s hairstylist, Barry Lee Moe, told Variety that Stan’s hair underwent a Brazilian straightening process to alter the texture. Then Hairstylist Erica Adams dyed Stan’s hair a blue-black hue and the actor’s locks were cut to closer resemble Lee’s appearance.

The first three episodes of “Pam & Tommy” will be released on Hulu on Wednesday, with the remaining five episodes dropping weekly.