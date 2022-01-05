Sebastian Stan says he didn’t recognize Lily James when he saw her after ‘Pam & Tommy’ finished filming because she looked so different as Pamela Anderson

‘Pam & Tommy’ is set for release on Hulu in February. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images/Hulu

Sebastian Stan spoke about “Pam & Tommy” costar Lily James’ transformation into Lily James.

James plays Anderson and Stan portrays musician Tommy Lee in the new Hulu biopic about the couple.

Stan said he didn’t recognize James after they wrapped filming because she looked so different.

Sebastian Stan said that he didn’t recognize “Pam & Tommy” costar Lily James after filming their upcoming Hulu biopic because of her extreme transformation into Pamela Anderson.

“It’s really wild, with Lily, because the first time I saw her as herself was actually at the end of the shoot five months later,” Stan, who portrays Anderson’s then-husband Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I was like, ‘Who are you?’ That’s when we actually formally met.”

The eight-episode series, premiering on February 2, centers on Anderson and Lee’s whirlwind romance. The “Baywatch” actress and Lee wed in 1995 after only knowing each other for 96 hours. The pair would later divorce three years later in 1998.

“Pam & Tommy” also centers on their infamous sex tape that was filmed during their 1995 honeymoon. Seth Rogen stars as Rand Gauthier, the real-life electrician who discovered the tape of the couple in a safe that he stole from Lee’s home. The tape was sold and went viral upon its distribution on the Internet.

On the left: Lily James wearing a white dress with a gold bow at the 2019 Britain Film Awards. On the right: James as Pamela Anderson on ‘Pam & Tommy.’ Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP; Erica Parise/Hulu

In 1998, the two won a copyright infringement suit against Internet Entertainment Group, the company that leaked the tape.

Hulu released first-look images of James and Stan as Anderson and Lee in May 2021.

Fans were particularly shocked by James’ uncanny and unrecognizable transformation into the Playboy model. In one image, the British actress donned bleach-blond hair with bangs, dark eye makeup, and a tight leather costume.

Another photo showed James and Stan recreating an image of Anderson and Lee that was taken at the after-party of the “Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson” in 2005. Stan wore eyeliner and tattoos across his chest and arms as James cheekily bit one of his nipple piercings.

In his interview with ET, Stan said that his transformation took about two hours, while James’ took approximately three “every morning.”

“Then you pile that onto a 12-hour day and it just definitely gets interesting by the end,” he added.

The first three episodes of “Pam & Tommy” premiere on Hulu on February 2 with new episodes streaming weekly.