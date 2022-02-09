Lake Bell breaks down the thrilling final shot in ‘Pam & Tommy’ episode 4, which Lily James only had 2 takes to pull off

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in episode 4 of ‘Pam & Tommy.’ Hulu

Warning: Spoilers below if you haven’t seen the fourth episode of “Pam & Tommy.”

Lake Bell told Insider how she pulled off the dramatic final scene despite COVID restrictions.

“COVID made it so hard,” said Bell, noting this scene kept getting delayed to be filmed.

Things did not work out well for Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) in the latest episode of “Pam & Tommy.”

The couple realized not only that their sex tape they had locked away in a safe was stolen, but now it has spread across something called: the internet!

In a thrilling final scene, James’ Anderson climbs out of Lee’s car and smashes a photographer’s windshield as they try to take photos of her just out of hospital.

Lake Bell, who directed the episode, said getting that dramatic final shot was a real challenge due to the pandemic.

Lake Bell. Emma McIntyre/Getty

“COVID made it so hard,” Bell told Insider. “We would lose locations because of COVID, and that was one of the sequences that kept getting moved because of some COVID complication. We kept having to push.”

Bell said finally they were given a day to shoot the scene, but there were still challenges.

“We could only have the camera look one way because at the time it was whatever CDC guideline we were going on,” Bell said. “I can’t tell you how many times Lily and I talked about smashing the windshield.”

“And I told her, ‘I need you to really go for it,” Bell continued, “and people on set were like, ‘She has to be careful,’ and I was like, ‘She wants to smash it, let the woman smash it.'”

But she said after all that, due to the COVID restrictions, James was only given two takes to smash the windshield.

“We weren’t allowed to do anymore,” Bell said. “And Lily, like a lioness, just slayed that shot for me. That scene was moving to me. And it was 110 degrees out just to add to the flavor of it.”

“Pam & Tommy” airs Wednesday on Hulu.