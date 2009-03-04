Sponsor Post: Tune Into Paltalk's Live Discussion With Henry Blodget Today At 3:00

Tune in TODAY, Tuesday 3/3, at 3:00pm ET.

Join us LIVE for the second debate in a three-part series on surviving on the internet. The series is hosted by SAI’s Henry Blodget and tech guru Melih Abdulhayoglu, CEO of Internet security firm Comodo.

There are millions of ways to socialize online, but when we participate we put our identities at risk. This second program, entitled Your Digital Identity – Manage it or Lose it, will discuss how to protect yourself from ID theft and fraud despite the emerging transparency of social networking.

We haven’t yet figured out how to make the Internet safe, and until we do, we’re all just crash-test dummies. So learn everything you need to know about surviving in a provocative three-part series airing live on Paltalk’s TechNow. Simply join the show, raise your hand and wait to be screened to ask a question. You can also leave a text question in the comments below.

REMAINING EVENTS IN THE SERIES:

Tuesday 3/3 – 3:00pm (ET) – Your Digital Identity – Establish it or lose it. This part will discuss how you can continue to spend 24 hours a day online without risking everything.

Thursday 3/19 – 3:00pm (ET) – Transforming the Web into Your Web. The perils of social networks.

The three part series is presented by Paltalk, the premier provider of software and technology for real-time, rich media, interactive social networking.

