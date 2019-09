Maybe not every tech commercial needs to be upbeat. Maybe appealing to our inner woman-ghost is a way to sell mobile phones.

But we’re most curious how Microsoft’s search engine made an (accidental?) cameo in this bizarre Palm Pre spot. “Bing, bing, bing” is Palm’s loose translation of “one of those days when everything just seems to work.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.