Palm's CEO Is Bummed, But Thinks It's Idiotic To Say Palm Is Worthless

Palm’s CEO Jon Rubinstein sat down with Adam Lashinsky at Fortune to talk about Palm’s problems.



Jon didn’t duck any questions, but he didn’t really have any answers.

He says the company “hit a speed bump,” but reminds Adam, “We started off with a company that had no future, and we have been transforming it.”

He says, “we need to be frugal and we need to invest in those areas that have the best return for us, but when I read that we’re going out of business or our stock is worth zero or those kinds of things, it defies logic to me.”

Jon’s right when he says, “We have arguably the best mobile operating system out there,” but Palm needs more than that to turn itself around.

Palm is in last place in the mobile wars, and the competition is only getting stronger.

There’s no sign of Google’s Android slowing down. Steve Jobs says Apple is putting out an “A+” update to the iPhone this summer. Microsoft, Palm’s former partner, is getting ready to launch a new mobile operating system and its own phones.

We’re not sure how Palm can hold its own against these guys. And we’re not sure Jon Rubinstein knows either, even though he says, “We’ve said we have a plan that takes us to profitability.”

