Palmer United Senator Jacqui Lambie Is Refusing To Apologise For Her China Comments

While Palmer United Party (PUP) leader Clive Palmer managed a written apology to “Chinese people everywhere”, Senator Jacqui Lambie says she has no intention of retracting her comments about Australia’s largest trading partner.

After labelling the Chinese government “bastards” and “mongrels”, Palmer penned a letter to the Chinese ambassador apologising for his language.

Lambie said she would not be offering any apologies for her remarks that Australia’s military needs to be doubled in order to protect Australian’s becoming enslaved by “an aggressive, anti-democratic totalitarian foreign power”.

“I’m not backing down,” she told ABC Radio.

“I don’t see why I would offer an apology when I’m actually speaking about the Chinese communist regime and not the Chinese people.”

Despite her stance, Lambie said she was grateful to have the Chinese people as trading partners.

