Palmer United Party Loses All Representation In QLD Parliament As State MP Carl Judge Goes Independent

State MP Carl Judge has quit the Palmer United Party (PUP) in a move which may impair the party’s chances of winning a key electorate in the Sunshine Coast.

Billionaire businessman Clive Palmer’s diminished party has lost all representation in the Queensland Parliament, with Judge resigning in order to remain an independent MP for his electorate of Yeerongpilly, The Oz reported.

“My view is that there is more to be achieved by working as an ­independent,” Judge said.

Judge had originally agreed to run as PUP’s candidate in Kawana after he realised the party had no intention of campaigning for his seat of Yeerongpilly.

Clive Palmer was cordial about Judge’s shock departure in a Twitter statement released last night.

Carl Judge will no longer be Qld leader of @palmerutdparty as he wants to restand for election In his current seat & not in Kawana … — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) October 8, 2014

Palmer then revealed he would be announcing a new state leader next week.

.. A new state leader to be announced with more endorsed candidates next week. I wish Mr Judge well standing as independent in Yerrongpilly — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) October 8, 2014

Judge’s resignation follows fellow Queensland MP Alex Douglas’ decision in August to leave the PUP claiming a “jobs for the boys” culture existed within the party.

Last month Northern Territory MP for Arafura Francis Xavier Kurrupuwu quit Palmer’s party after a brief four month stint, defecting back to the Country Liberal Party.

Judge said his departure would help the PUP focus its attention on federal politics and not the Queensland parliament.

More here.

