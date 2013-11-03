Palmer: 'The Only Fair Outcome Is A New Election' For The Controversial WA Senate Seats

Getty / Stefan Postles

The result of the controversial WA Senate recount, announced yesterday, will likely be challenged again, with Clive Palmer disputing a missing 1375 ballots.

The recount was requested by Greens Senator Scott Ludlam and the Australian Sports Party’s Wayne Dropulich. Both won a seat in the recount, beating Palmer’s candidate Zhenya “Dio” Wang and Labor’s Louise Pratt.

Palmer told Fairfax Media that he would challenge the result in the High Court.

“If this is not done, we believe the only fair outcome is a new election with all senate positions declared vacant,” said Palmer.

Liberals David Johnston, Michaelia Cash and Linda Reynolds, and Labor’s Joe Bullock, managed to hold their seats after the recount.

Former Australian Federal Police commissioner Mike Keelty is expected to investigate the disappearance of the AEC votes.

