PALMER RACE: Clive's 98 Votes Ahead Of Ted O'Brien In The Count For Fairfax

Photo: Getty Images

Clive Palmer is 98 votes ahead of Liberal National Party candidate Ted O’Brien in the race for the Sunshine Coast electorate of Fairfax, according to the latest count from AEC.

If he won on that margin though he’d face a recount. If the result is declared on less than 100 votes a second count is automatically triggered.

Last night Palmer’s lead was only three votes, which he has increased today despite the postal votes trending towards O’Brien.

Earlier this week his bid to stop the count in the seat was thrown out by the Federal Court. Palmer has accused the AEC of being biased against him.

