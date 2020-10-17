The ousted founder of Facebook's virtual-reality unit Oculus is paying a bounty to anyone who can hack his former employer's new virtual-reality headset

Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images Oculus and Anduril Founder Palmer Luckey speaks during the Web Summit 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal on November 8, 2018.

Palmer Luckey, the Oculus VR cofounder who was ousted from Facebook amid controversy after selling his company to the tech giant for $US2 billion, is offering a $US5,000 bounty to anyone who can hack Oculus’ new Quest 2 virtual-reality headset.

“I’m still offering $US5000 for a Quest 2 jailbreak! Jailbreakers, dm me. Let’s break free of FB’s anti-competitive, anti-privacy ecosystem!” Mozilla VR engineer Robert Long tweetedFriday.

“I will match this, who else is in?” Luckey replied.

I will match this, who else is in? https://t.co/6r2FvJYB33 — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) October 16, 2020

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

After selling Oculus to Facebook in 2014, Luckey gained notoriety in 2016 following The Daily Beast’s report that he had donated to a controversial pro-Trump group called Nimble America that had reportedly ran misogynistic and white-supremacist political ads during that year’s presidential election.

Luckey was eventually ousted from Facebook in 2017, which The Wall Street Journal reported was due to his association with Nimble America. CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified to Congress in 2018 that Luckey’s firing wasn’t due “to a political view.“

His termination also came shortly after a judge handed down a verdict in a lawsuit brought against Oculus by VR startup Zenimax, which had accused Oculus and Luckey of stealing its intellectual property. The court ruled for Oculus on those accusations, but the jury’s ruling that Oculus violated nondisclosure agreements ultimately cost Facebook $US250 million.

Luckey, a longtime Trump supporter who is hosting a fundraiser for the president this weekend, has since founded Andruil, a $US2 billion defence tech company that recently won a contract from the Trump administration to build a virtual border “wall” on the US-Mexico border.

