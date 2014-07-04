YACHT OF THE WEEK: This $US150 Million Behemoth Is The Rolls-Royce Of Superyachts

The Palmer Johnson World is one of the most advanced superyachts ever conceived. Co-designed by Rolls-Royce Marine and the master shipbuilders at Palmer Johnson, the 267-foot-long World will feature some of the world’s most advanced and environmentally friendly marine technology.

With the World’s “ice operating” capability, the mega-yacht will be able to operate in just about any environment, including the Arctic and Antarctica, while coddling its occupants in supreme luxury. Currently under construction in Norway, the World has room for 12 guests and a crew of 27.

The yacht’s broker, Moran Yacht & Ship, has not listed an official price, but CNN reported the price to be around the $US150 million mark a couple of years ago.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.