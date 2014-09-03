Clive Palmer Walked Out On PUP Senator Lambie's Ice Bucket Challenge

PUP Senator Jacqui Lambie takes the ASL Ice Bucket Challenge on Network Ten’s The Project

Clive Palmer walked out on Palmer United Party (PUP) Senator Jacqui Lambie as she attempted the ice bucket challenge on live television.

Palmer stormed off moments before Lambie was drenched in ice cold water on Parliament House lawn by a crew from the Ten Network’s The Project, news.com.au reported.

Just as the segment was about to cross to the studio, Palmer walked out of shot, pushing over one of the ice buckets.

When questioned by The Daily Telegraph about his actions, Palmer said, “I just don’t like the ice bucket challenge… It’s my business, see you later.” He then told reporters, “I’m not upset.”

Yesterday, PUP Senators brokered a deal with the Government which led to the repeal of the mining tax, weathering strong opposition from Labor leader Bill Shorten.

