Palmer Attempted To Return Millions To His Chinese Business Partners Following Federal Court Accusations

Clive Palmer. Photo: Getty / Stefan Postles

Just days after the Federal Court heard claims that Clive Palmer had funneled millions of dollars from a business deal to fund his political campaign, the PUP leader reportedly attempted to repay the money to his Chinese business partners.

Chinese Government-owned CITIC Pacific accused Palmer of taking $12 million from a fund set aside to manage port facilities in Western Australia to fund his successful election campaign in 2013.

It is understood Palmer had unsuccessfully attempted to repay $11 million to CITIC Pacific five days after the court hearing.

In documents obtained by The Australian, one of Palmer’s solicitors refers to three “bank cheques in the amount of $1,705,369, $9,639,644 and $1,879,410 tended (sic) in payment in the amount ordered to be paid by (Mr Palmer’s company) pursuant to the interim award… and other amounts claimed by (the Chinese companies) …”

The documents state CITIC Pacific’s legal team returned the two largest cheques.

The revelations follow Palmer’s Federal Court defeat for security rights at Cape Preston port in Western Australia last month.

NOW READ: Palmer Dismisses PUP Senators Ice Bucket Challenge

More here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.