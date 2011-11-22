Killing Palm Cost HP About $1.7 Billion This Quarter

Photo: Flickr/Global X

Hewlett-Packard took charges of more than $2 billion this quarter related to the end of its Palm hardware business.Here are the numbers from its Q4 earnings results:



$885 million from the “impairment of goodwill and purchased intangible assets” mostly related to Palm. This is basically the value of the assets that HP will no longer use now that it’s out of the Palm hardware business.

$755 million in one-time charges related to the wind down, including unfulfilled contracts with suppliers.

The remainder of the $3.3 billion came from amortization of other purchased assets, integration costs related to Autonomy, and restructuring charges.

The company didn’t announce plans for the WebOS software group. Its fate will probably be determined by the end of the year.

