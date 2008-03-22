Palm: Wait 'Til Next Year

After missing third quarter earnings yesterday, Palm (PALM) CEO Ed Colligan reminded investors, via the company’s quarterly call, that it won’t be producing anything interesting this year.



Colligan said the company’s new mobile platform — the one former Apple (AAPL) guru Jon Rubinstein is guiding — should be ready “hopefully this year,” with “real products based on it early next year.”

Until then, expect more of the same from Palm: Some new Treos this summer and wider distribution of the Centro, Palm’s small, cheap, fast-selling phone that’s super-popular with women, young people, and Owen Thomas.

See Also: Palm Blows Another Quarter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.