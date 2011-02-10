Palm TouchPad Is HP's iPad: How Much Will It Cost?

Palm’s tablet is called the TouchPad, according to Pre Central, via CrunchGear. As you can see from the leaked spec image below, it’s basically the same as Apple’s iPad in characteristics. (It also has a front-facing camera, which Apple’s iPad 2 will have.)



But how much will it cost? That’s the important question as HP takes on Apple.

And what apps will it run? Will it attract developers? And, in general, how does WebOS look on a tablet?

We’ll learn more at HP’s event later today. Click here for live coverage from our West Coast correspondent, Matt Rosoff.

Photo: Pre Central

