Palm Fires Back At Apple In iTunes War!

Palm (PALM) has already bypassed the blockade Apple (AAPL) just put in place that prevents the Palm Pre from syncing music with Apple’s iTunes — a feature Apple has every reason to keep exclusive to the iPhone and iPod.

Engadget: Time to update your Pre, Palm’s just released webOS 1.1.0. Quite a bit of changes here, but most importantly, the patch notes say that it “resolves an issue preventing media sync from working with latest version of iTunes (8.2.1)” — that issue, of course, being a blockade put in place by Apple just one week ago. Oh yeah, it’s on.

This will be fun to watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.