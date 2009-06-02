Palm Taps Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza For Pre Launch Party

This probably won’t sell more Palm Pres, but it might be fun for those invited: Palm says Jason Alexander, also known as Seinfeld’s George Costanza, will host the Palm Pre launch party this Wednesday night in Hollywood.

We’re not sure about Jason, but George Costanza seems more like a Motorola brick phone kind of guy to us.

Update: More importantly, Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the event. Alexander is just hosting.

