Palm Pre Full-Page Ad Takes A Bite Out Of Apple

Earlier this week, we complained that Sprint (S) hasn’t done enough to market the new Palm (PALM) Pre. We may need to revise our position after spotting this full page ad in the New York Times this morning.



The copy takes a real bite out of Apple (AAPL):

“Your iPhone contract is up. Perfect timing. The Palm Pre does things the iPhone can’t. Run multiple applications at the same time with real-time updates and even save $1,200 over two years.”

