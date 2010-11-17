HP's Jon Rubinstein: We Have A "Great Tablet" Coming

HP will be “aggressively rolling out new devices,” running Palm’s WebOS, in the next year promised Jon Rubinstein today at the Web 2.0 conference.



He was asked why developers would want to make apps running on WebOS which has a much smaller base of users than iOS or Android. Rubinstein said, “The pool of WebOS devices will grow dramatically.”

That includes a “great tablet,” which is coming soon. Rubinstein didn’t provide any specifics about the tablet, like when it would actually hit the market.

Rubinstein was asked where Microsoft fits into HP’s plans with tablet computing. He said HP has a separate group working on Windows tablets, and it made one for corporate customers that is selling well.

It sounded like he was saying WebOS will be for consumers, and Windows will be for corporations.

Don’t Miss: HP Sells 9,000 Slate 500 Tablets, Twice What It Expected

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.