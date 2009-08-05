Palm Quietly Hires Another Apple Veteran

Palm (PALM) CEO Jon Rubinstein — who used to head up Apple’s hardware engineering — continues to fill his new company’s ranks with old friends.



The latest hire: Jeff Zerner, Palm’s SVP of brand design. He’ll help shape Palm’s advertising, marketing, PR, events, and Web design.

Jeff founded a design consultancy called Factor Design in 1996, doing work for companies like Apple, Coca-Cola, Gap, GE, HP, etc. Via Pre Central, Zerner’s bio showed up on Palm’s site about a week ago, according to Exectrax, a company that monitors these things.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.