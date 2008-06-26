Palm Q4 Earnings Preview: Still Treading Water (PALM)

There’s not much to look forward to from smartphone maker Palm (PALM) until later this year, which is when the company promises we’ll get to learn more about its new, Linux-based operating system. Phones running the new software will go on sale next year, when they’ll have the pleasure of competing with Apple’s (AAPL) new 3G iPhone, new BlackBerry devices from Research In Motion (RIMM), and at least one smartphone running Google’s (GOOG) Android OS.



In the meantime, Palm is treading water with its popular-but-low-margin Centro and its outdated-but-higher-margin Treos. Looking ahead: The Centro recently went on sale at Verizon Wireless, which means it’s available for all three of the biggest U.S. wireless carriers. And a new Treo, the 800w, goes on sale in a few weeks, which should help Palm out this summer.

When Palm reports Q4 earnings today after the market closes, we don’t expect management to give Q1 guidance, but we’ll be listening to any colour about new products or OS delays. We’ll cover Palm’s earnings LIVE, including analysis of their press release around 4 p.m. ET, and live coverage of their conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Key Metrics:

Revenue: $302.1 million consensus

EPS: -$0.18 consensus

