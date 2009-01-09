Palm Pre Won't Be A Sprint Exclusive For Long (PALM)

Dan Frommer

Want to get your mitts on Palm’s (PALM) sexy new Pre smartphone but don’t want to sign your life over to Sprint Nextel (S)?

Good news: Palm is working on a 3G, “UMTS” edition of its phone that should work with GSM-based carriers like AT&T (T) and/or T-Mobile (DT).

No word on a release date, but given the Palm’s urgency to sell a lot of phones, we bet it’ll be out by Christmas.

(It’s possible the UMTS version is for non-U.S. carriers only, but we doubt it. There’s no reason for Palm to only marry itself to no. 3 Sprint.)

