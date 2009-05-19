Palm Pre To Go On Sale The First Week Of June

Palm (PALM) will start selling the much-anticipated Pre smartphone at Sprint Nextel (S) the first week of June, the New York Times reports. That’s in line with expectations; Palm had only promised to ship the device before the end of June.



But that launch date means probably only the fiercest Palm diehards, Sprint loyalists, and iPhone haters will line up to buy one right away. Apple (AAPL) could announce a new iPhone just days later, at the company’s June 8 Worldwide Developers Conference keynote.

