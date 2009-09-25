- Palm Pre price slashed to $100 on Amazon [Gizmodo]
- Twitter users are twice as likely to engage with brands [PaidContent]
- Tour Facebook London [All Things D]
- PayPal cofounder joins DNA research startup [TechCrunch]
- Google Maps will soon be plastered with ads [SMH]
- ESPN.com does Dallas [MediaBistro]
- Introducing the ‘responsible’ private jet [WSJ]
- Gawker’s Nick Denton we paid McSteamy vid contributor “quite handsomely” [NYT]
- Tim Russert’s father “Big Russ” dies at 85 [MediaBistro]
