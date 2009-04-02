Palm Pre Lives Up To The Hype, Says Mobile Guru

We’re still waiting for our first hands-on with Palm’s (PALM) forthcoming Pre smartphone, the phone that’s supposed to be the future of the company.



But our hopes are higher thanks to veteran mobile analyst Michael Gartenberg, who just gave the Pre high marks.

“Pre hands on was very impressive. Seems to live up to the hype [in my humble opinion],” he said on Twitter from the CTIA mobile conference in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Palm exec Michael Abbott is keynoting the Web 2.0 Expo tonight in San Francisco.

AllThingsD: Word on the street has it that in his remarks tonight, Abbott will reveal that Palm’s new Pre handset will support legacy PalmOS apps as well as those designed to run on its new WebOS operating system. Others speculate that he may also announce the public release of Mojo, the SDK for WebOS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.