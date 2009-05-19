Palm Pre Launching June 6 For $199

As expected, Palm (PALM) and Sprint Nextel (S) will start selling the new Palm Pre smartphone on June 6.

Like Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone — the phone it’s going to compete closest with — it’ll cost $199. Unlike the iPhone, Sprint and Palm will make you go through the hassle of redeeming a $100 mail-in-rebate.

Beyond Sprint stores and online, the Pre will sell at Best Buy (BBY), RadioShack (RSH), and some Walmart (WMT) stores.

This will at least give Palm one weekend in the spotlight before Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote, June 8, when the company could unveil a new iPhone.

