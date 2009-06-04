Palm Pre Doubles As Cheese Slicer

One of Gizmodo’s qualms with Palm’s (PALM) Pre, which goes on sale this Saturday, is a problem with its plastic case: An “absurdly sharp ridge digging against your palm.” So sharp that it can cut cheese.



Gizmodo’s advice: “If Palm can get someone else to design and build their hardware—someone who has hands and can feel what a phone is like when physically used, that phone might just be one of the best phones on the market.”

