Palm Pre App Store: Still Tiny, As Expected

Palm’s (PALM) new Pre smartphone still has a very small app store: Some 30 apps, which have been downloaded about 670,000 times, according to Medialets, a NYC-based mobile advertising and analytics firm.

That’s nothing compared to the iPhone, which has 50,000 apps. But it’s not surprising. Let’s be realistic: No one expected Palm to launch with a massive App Store. It was new platform with 0 users. And most developers can’t even get their hands on Palm’s SDK — it’s still in private beta. Of course it’s not going to rival Apple’s app store yet.

Assuming analyst estimates are accurate — that there’s about 100,000 Pres out there — that’s about 6.7 apps per person. For a store with 30 apps, that’s not bad.

The question is whether Palm will be able to eventually attract enough Pre buyers to make a meaningful market for developers to write apps for. That’s a matter of marketing, business development, technology, and pricing. We’ll see.

