Palm Pixi Will Cost $99, Available Nov. 15 On Sprint

Sprint Nextel just announced that the new Palm Pixi will go on sale for $99 on Nov. 15. The Pixi is a smaller, skinnier answer to Palm’s Pre. It’s basically a souped-up version of its Centro device, which was especially popular with women.

At $99, it should compete well with Sprint’s other smartphones — especially similar-looking BlackBerry devices — and could help the carrier with much-needed subscriber retention.

But it’s not going to stop the masses from buying iPhones, and probably won’t draw many new subscribers to Sprint.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.