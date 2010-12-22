Palm Ready To Release 3 New Tablets To Fight Apple*

Photo: Fox News

HP is going to unveil three new Palm tablets all running WebOS at CES in January, Clayton Morris of Fox News reports.Here’s what we can expect, according to Morris:



The three tablets will run WebOS 2.5.1, a new iteration of the OS.

The tablet will run on Sprint’s 4G network.

The hardware specs are “nearly identical to Apple’s iPad.”

PalmPad will have a mini HDMI port and USB 3.0.

It will have front and rear facing cameras, 1.3 and 3 megapixels for each. There will be a flash.

Screen will be about as big as an iPad.

It will weigh 1.25 pounds.

The corners will be rounded on it.

A fourth version is coming later, aimed at students.

The PalmPad will be ready March 2011.

We’re excited to see more tablets, but we’re not expecting Palm to blow away the iPad. It couldn’t mount a challenge to the iPhone, so we see little reason to think it could do much with tablets.

UPDATE: Engadget and others have poured some cold water on this report. Engadget questions how likely it is that HP would use the HP Slate form factor as the basis for a new tablet. It also says it hasn’t received an invite to see anything from Palm/HP at CES.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.