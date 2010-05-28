Google Poaches Palm's Head Of User Interface Matias Duarte

Here’s a big blow to HP, which just acquired Palm.



Matias Duarte, Palm’s user interface leader has left the company to go to Google’s Android, John Paczkowski at All Things D reports.

Palm’s operating system may not have been a success from a sales perspective, but as far as looks are concerned, it was smash hit. Palm’s WebOs has very nice from a design and user interface.

Palm’s loss is Google’s gain. Android is many things, but pretty is not one of them. Adding Matias to the company gives it another bullet in the chamber as Google guns down Apple’s iPhone operating system.

