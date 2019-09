Palm will no develop devices running Microsoft’s Windows Mobile platform, Palm CEO Jon Rubinstein said on the company’s earnings call this afternoon. The company will invest all of its effort on its new WebOS platform, he said.



Previously, Palm shipped some Treo devices running Windows Mobile.

