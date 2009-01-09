Palm Investor Shows Off Pre Smartphone On CNBC (PALM)

Sporting his trademark 1970s coverband lead guitarist’s long hair, Elevation Partners VC Roger McNamee went on CNBC to pitch Palm’s new smartphone, the Pre. Channeling a QVC host, Roger holds the Pre up next to an iPhone and some other device and shouts “It’s a lot smaller!”



He also tells host Maria Bartiromo that no, Elevation does not plan on acquiring the rest of Palm following its $300 million and $100 million investments.

The clip:



Palm Pre on CNBC from AlleyInsider on YouTube.

See Also:

Palm’s New Pre Smartphone Looks Good! (PALM)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.