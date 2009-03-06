Palm Investor: Palm Pre Way Cooler Than The iPhone

Palm’s long-awaited Pre smartphone — the phone that could either turn Palm around or send it down the toilet — is scheduled to launch before the end of June. Conveniently, the first iPhone 1.0 contracts will also expire in June. So naturally, Palm investor Roger McNamee is making the rounds, stirring the muck. But is he going too far?

“You know the beautiful thing: June 29, 2009, is the two- year anniversary of the first shipment of the iPhone,” Roger told Bloomberg. “Not one of those people will still be using an iPhone a month later.”

“Think about it — If you bought the first iPhone, you bought it because you wanted the coolest product on the market,” McNamee said. “Your two-year contract has just expired. Look around. Tell me what they’re going to buy.”

Well, OK. The Pre looked pretty neat from the videos we’ve seen, but beating the iPhone is a tall order. Heck, it’s possible the Pre will be better. But we’re going to reserve judgment until we’ve had time to spend with one.

And we’re going to save McNamee’s quote alongside Palm (PALM) CEO Ed Colligan’s, scoffing in 2006 over Apple’s (AAPL) chances in the mobile market. “We’ve learned and struggled for a few years here figuring out how to make a decent phone,” he said. “PC guys are not going to just figure this out. They’re not going to just walk in.”

Via Daring Fireball

Photo: Kara Swisher

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.