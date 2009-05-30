Palm Investor McNamee Cracks Stoner Joke At D7!

Palm (PALM) investor Roger McNamee and Palm chairman Jon Rubinstein sat down at the D7 conference for a Q&A with Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher.

Roger and Jon talk up the forthcoming Palm Pre and how they’re rescuing Palm from an era where they were “shipping bricks.”

Roger also makes a stoner joke! Or at least, he appears to.

Walt asks him about a quote he gave earlier this year, when Roger said that iPhone users would line up for the Pre when it comes out:

“You know the beautiful thing: June 29, 2009, is the two- year anniversary of the first shipment of the iPhone,” Roger told Bloomberg. “Not one of those people will still be using an iPhone a month later.”

“So,” Walt asks on stage at D7, “Will it be at, like, six in the morning that day, or noon, or four in the afternoon? When will all the iPhone owners?…”

“It’ll be at precisely 4:20 p.m.,” Roger responded, perhaps alluding to the pot reference. (Judging by the kind of music Roger’s band, Moonalice, plays, we assume he meant that!)

Here’s the video of the Q&A, plus a Palm Pre demo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.